Mi-8 helicopter with rescuers on board flies to plane crash site in Tatarstan - ministry

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. A helicopter is airlifting rescuers to the site in Menzelinsk, Tatarstan, where an L-410 plane crashed early on Sunday, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations has told TASS.

"A Mi-8 helicopter of the emergencies ministry with rescuers on board is flying to the site of the plane’s rough landing," the press service said.

According to the press service, information about a hard landing of a light plane in the Menzelinsk district came at 09:23 Moscow time. There were 23 people on board, 21 of them - parachute divers. Rescuers have managed to retrieve seven survivors from the wreckage. According to the ministry, the fate of 16 more people is unclear for now.