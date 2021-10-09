Death toll of surrogate alcohol poisoning in Orenburg Region grows to 26

ORENBURG, October 9. /TASS/. A total of 26 people died from surrogate alcohol poisoning in Russia’s Orenburg Region, while 28 more people suffered, says Inna Averkova, Deputy Minister of Regional and Informational Policy of the Orenburg Region.

"The number of the victim has increased from 49 to 54. The lethality has increased, because several people that were hospitalized in critical condition, in coma, died. A total of 26 people died, while 28 are alive, some of them remain in hospitals," she said.

Earlier reports indicated 21 deaths.