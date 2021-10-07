Petroleum vapors ‘ignited’ in oil tanker blast in Irkutsk Region, leaving two injured

TASS, October 7. Two people have been injured due to a combustion accident on the "Semyon Dezhnev" oil tanker located in the waters of the Lena river in the Irkutsk Region, a source in the emergency services reported on Thursday.

"Around 10:30 Moscow Time, petroleum product vapors ignited on the "Semyon Dezhnev" oil tanker in the waters of the Lena river in the Irkutsk Region. Two people were injured," the agency’s interlocutor said.

The accident occurred near the Petropavlovsk settlement. There is no oil spill, and the vessel has not gone off course. The injured crewmembers were taken to an ambulance.

The press service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Irkutsk Region confirmed the explosion. According to the press service, "petroleum vapors ignited in one of the tanks without further combustion." The message came from the owner of the vessel, who requested the assistance of airborne medical services. Currently, the issue of transporting the injured by air to a medical facility is being resolved.