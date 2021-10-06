Four people injured in Texas school shooting — police

NEW YORK, October 6. /TASS/. Four people were injured in the school shooting in Texas’ Arlington Wednesday, Arlington Police Department deputy head Kevin Kolbye said during a briefing.

According to the official, two people sustained gunshot wounds, three people were hospitalized, while the fourth did not require any medical aid.

Kolbye confirmed that the incident was over. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are working at the scene. School students are being transported to meet with their parents.

The shooting is believed to have happened after a fight broke out between a school student and another person present at the classroom, Kolbye said, adding that the police are now looking for Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who may be driving a Dodge Charger.