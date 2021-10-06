Emergencies Ministry confirms second fatality in White Sea calamity

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Another person was found dead following the shipwreck of a small-sized vessel dubbed Favorit in the White Sea, the press service of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

Earlier, the second victim of the incident was reported by the emergency services. "In the daylight hours, the search for those missing in the waters of the White Sea in the Tersky district of the Murmansk Region continued. As of 09:00 Moscow time, the body, presumably of a third crewmember, was discovered. One person was found alive," the agency reported.

The privately-owned Favorit, operated by a man born in 1972 with four passengers on board, sent a distress signal from an area east of the Kandalaksha Bay in the White Sea on Tuesday afternoon. Due to a storm then in progress, the vessel’s engine room was flooded, resulting in the ship partial sinking.

Later, a man and a woman were located and delivered ashore. The woman died as she was rushed to the hospital, according to preliminary data, due to hypothermia. The Emergencies Ministry’s rescuers and divers as well as volunteers are involved in the search for others. The Investigative Committee launched a criminal case.