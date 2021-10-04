Massive oil spill after pipeline breaks down in California — report

NEW YORK, October 4. /TASS/. Over 3,000 barrels of oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean in California because of a pipeline leak, CNN reported Sunday.

According to the report, the broken pipeline belongs of Amplify Energy and is located in Orange County, southern California. The spill has already affected the local fauna.

"We've started to find dead birds and fish washing up on the shore," says Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.

The National Transportation Safety Board has sent investigators to gather information on the incident. The oil patch is currently about 12 kilometers long, and the spill still has not been localized. The local authorities had to cancel an air show over safety reasons; locals were told to avoid the disaster area.