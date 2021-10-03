Nine people hospitalized after bus crash in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Nine people, including a five-year-old child were admitted to hospital after a passenger bus crash in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk, the region’s health authority said on Sunday.

"Nine people were taken to Regional Hospital No. 2, including a five-year-old child. The patients are being examined, none of them is in serious condition. Their wounds are moderately severe. Three more people, including a three-year-old child, have been discharged and are receiving out-patient treatment," the regional health ministry said.

The regional office of the Russian Investigative Committee is conducting a probe into the accident to establish whether a criminal investigation should be launched on charges of providing services that do not meet safety standards.

The bus, with 30 people on board, was moving along the highway connecting the regional administrative center of Khabarovsk and the second-largest city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur. According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which swerved into a roadside ditch. The region’s traffic police said 12 people sought medical assistance and were taken to a hospital in the town of Troitskoye.