Two people injured in gas explosion in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. A gas explosion occurred in an apartment building in Nizhny Novgorod. Two people were injured in the incident, the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry told journalists.

"Preliminarily, there was an explosion of a gas-air mixture, two people were injured," the press service noted.

According to preliminary information, a balcony and internal walls partially collapsed. "There was no fire," the agency noted, adding that 100 people were evacuated.

Some 75 rescuers and 24 units of technical equipment have been deployed to the site of the accident.

Information on the incident was received at 07:10 Moscow time. A man and a woman injured in the explosion have been hospitalized.