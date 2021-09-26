Forensic experts, aviation committee specialists arrive at An-26 crash site

MOSCOW, September 26./TASS/. A team of forensic experts and specialists from the Interstate Aviation Committee has arrived to the site where an An-26 plane crashed in the Khabarovsk Region on September 22, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations told TASS on Sunday.

A helicopter carrying the team touched down at the site prepared by rescuers in the taiga. "Also an additional cargo was on board to ensure the work of the team and the field camp at the site, as well as supply of water and food," it said.

According to the emergencies ministry, the crisis center continues to gather and analyze the incoming information, and coordinates the work. Ministry’s psychologists continue to render assistance to the relatives of those killed in the plane crash.

On September 22, an Antonov An-26 aircraft performed a technical flight, reviewing ground-based radio support equipment for flights in the Khabarovsk Region in Russia’s Far East. The plane vanished from flight radars 38 km from Khabarovsk. There were six crewmembers onboard. The wreckage of the aircraft was discovered later in a nature reserve. Following the plane crash, a criminal case and investigation were launched.