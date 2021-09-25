Three apartments damaged in gas explosion in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Three apartments were damaged by a gas explosion that took place Saturday morning in a residential building in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Sverdlovsk Region, city administration said in its press release.

"At 07:18 [05:18 Moscow time] a gas explosion happened in an apartment on the first floor of the residential building on Yubileynaya Street. Under the order of the city district head Ivan Solomin, the city authorities review the question of accommodation of the damaged apartments’ residents," the statement says.

Earlier, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations directorate press service reported one man injured in the gas explosion. Before the rescuers arrived at the site, 11 people, including 2 children, evacuated on their own. Several inter-apartment walls were damaged in the explosion, but the support structures of the building remain intact. After an inspection, the residents returned to their apartments.