Missing Ka-27 helicopter wreckage found on Mount Ostraya slope in Russia’s Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 24. /TASS/. The wreckage of the Ka-27 helicopter that went missing in Russia’s Kamchatka in the early hours of Friday has been found on the Mount Ostraya slope, an aviation service source told TASS.

"The helicopter wreckage was found on the Mount Ostraya slope. There is no information about injured or dead people," the source told TASS.

According to the data at hand, the helicopter wreck was found at around 950 meters above sea level.

A source in the aviation services told TASS that the Ka-27 helicopter made a hard landing near Mount Ostraya. Three people are believed to have been on board.