One climber from group needing help on Mount Elbrus dies - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. One tourist from a group that requested help on Mount Elbrus has died, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"As of now, rescuers have found four people. Regrettably, one of them was dead," the ministry said.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, there are 19 mountaineers in the group, who are at an altitude of 5,400 meters. They requested help after the weather worsened on the mountain, as the wind is 40 meters per second, the temperature is minus 20 degrees Celsius, and visibility is less than one meter.

"According to preliminary information, one of the group has injured their leg," the Emergencies Ministry added.

The mountaineers had registered their route in advance at the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The search and rescue operation started from 5,000 meters, involving over 20 rescuers and seven vehicles.