Fate of crashed An-26 plane remains unknown - EMERCOM

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Rescue teams are moving to the crash site of the An-26 plane that went missing near Khabarovsk earlier, Russian Ministry of Emergency Services told TASS, adding that the fate of the crew remains unknown.

"The plane crashed in a difficult terrain. A ground group of personnel and equipment is moving to the crash site. The fate of the crew remains unknown," the Ministry said.

The Ministry confirmed that a Mi-8 helicopter discovered the plane debris. The operation involves a total of 140 people and 35 vehicles.

The An-26 disappeared from radars earlier about 38 km away from Khabarovsk. According to reports, the plan carried a crew of 6 people. It was carrying out a technical flight checking the operation of ground-based air traffic control systems.