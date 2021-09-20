Israeli president offers condolences to Putin, Russian people over Perm shooting

TEL AVIV, September 20./TASS/. Israeli President Isaac Herzog has offered deep condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people over the shooting at Perm State University on Monday.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the mass shooting at Perm University in Russia. My thoughts are with the injured, the survivors and the victims’ families" the Israeli leader tweeted.

"On behalf of the Israeli people, I send our deepest condolences to President Putin and the Russian people," Herzog said on Twitter.

The office of the Israeli leader said that Herzog’s diplomatic adviser had conveyed the president’s condolences to Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov.

As the Russian Investigative Committee reported, on September 20, a student opened fire in one of Perm State University’s buildings. The attacker has been taken into custody and his identity has been established. Charges for the murder of two or more people have been filed by the committee, which will carry out a further investigation. According to the health ministry’s latest data, six people were killed. The Investigative Committee said 28 people had been injured.