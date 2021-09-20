Seven injured in Perm shooting hospitalized, one in serious condition

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Seven injured in the shooting at the Perm State University have been taken to hospital, the state of one of them is estimated as serious, while another six are in the state of moderate severity, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry reported on Monday.

"According to the recent data as of 11:00 am Moscow time, seven injured have been taken to Perm hospitals, with one of them in serious condition. Six are in the state of moderate severity. Another four injured are receiving help at the scene," the report said.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a student opened fire at the Perm State University grounds on September 20. He was identified. Eight people were killed and several injured as a result of the shooting. The attacker was detained. A criminal case was launched on the count of a murder of two or more people, which will be investigated by the Investigative Committee’s central office.