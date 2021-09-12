Crashed L-410 plane is in water - Irkutsk region governor

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The L-410 passenger plan that crash landed in the Irkutsk region is in water, the region’s governor, Igor Kobzev, told TASS on Sunday.

"According to the latest data, the plane is in water," he said.

According to the governor, three passengers, a woman and two men, and the pilot died in the crash.

According to thee East Siberian transport prosecutor’s office, one passenger is in a serious condition.

The L-40 passenger plane was operated by Aerosevice company. There were 14 passengers and two crewmembers aboard.