US Ohio airbase on lockdown after shooting reports

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (Ohio, US) has been placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter inside, the press service for the 88th Air Base Wing said in a statement on Thursday.

"At approximately 9:25 p.m., emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at Wright-Patterson AFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More information will be provided when available," reads the statement published on Facebook.

There is no reports about potential injuries or details about the incident.