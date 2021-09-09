Household gas explosion in Moscow region leaves 22 injured — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Wednesday’s household gas explosion in an apartment building in the town of Noginsk, Moscow region, left 22 people injured, including four children, a spokesperson for the regional Main Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"When removing the rubble, the Emergencies Ministry’s rescue workers found seven dead bodies, including the bodies of two kids. Twenty-two people, among them four kids, suffered injuries. Six were hospitalized," the spokesperson said.

The Emergencies Ministry confirmed that its emergency and rescue operation was over.

The blast destroyed decks on floors one to four, and partially destroyed the fifth floor. A total of 17 apartments were damaged, with seven of them completely demolished. The response operation involved 467 personnel and 114 pieces of equipment.

The gas blast occurred in an apartment on the third floor of a nine-story residential building in Noginsk. The epicenter was in the apartment of a large family, where a gas leak occurred due to the gas being left on overnight to heat the premises. Following the gas blast, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a case regarding safety breaches.