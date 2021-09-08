Four adults, one child may remain under debris in Moscow Region’s Noginsk — source

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Rescue teams continue searching for four adults and one child at the scene of gas explosion in Moscow Region’s Noginsk, a source in emergency services told TASS Wednesday.

"As of now, the fate of five people - four adults and one child - remains unknown. They may still be under the rubble, the search for them continues," the source said.

Earlier reports indicated that three adults and one child were missing.

A gas explosion in a nine-story apartment building led to the partial collapse of the outer wall and ceilings between second and fifth floors. According to the latest information, two people died in the explosion, while 17 people were injured. Six people, including two children, were hospitalized with various injuries, while the rest receive medical aid at the scene.

According to Moscow Region Vice Governor Yevgeny Khromushin, a gas leak is currently being viewed as the primary version of events. A criminal investigation has been initiated over charges of provision of services not compliant with safety regulations. The search and rescue operation will continue until morning.