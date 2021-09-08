Operations at explosion site near Moscow to last until morning, collapse threat present

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Search and rescue operation at the site of a gas explosion in Moscow Region’s Noginsk will continue during the night, a source in emergency services told TASS, adding that these operations are complicated by a risk of collapse of the damaged building.

"The debris removal operations and the search for people will continue through the night until morning. The remaining threat of collapse creates poses a significant complication," the source said.

A gas explosion occurred in the apartment building, located on 28 Iyunya Street on Wednesday morning in an apartment, located on the third floor. A part of the outer wall and ceilings between the second and fifth floors collapsed. According to Moscow Region Vice Governor Yevgeny Khromushin, a gas leak is currently being viewed as the primary version of events. A TASS source said earlier, the explosion might have been caused by a leak of gas left burning to keep the apartment warm at night.

According to the latest information, two people died in the explosion, while 17 people were injured. Six people, including two children, were hospitalized with various injuries, while the rest receive medical aid at the scene. The search and rescue operation involves over 170 people, over 40 vehicles and eight service dog units. A criminal investigation has been initiated over charges of provision of services not compliant with safety regulations.