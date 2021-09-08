Some 17 people injured in gas blast in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, September 8. / TASS /. As many as 17 people have been injured as a result of a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the city of Noginsk, located east of Moscow, the Russian Investigative Committee stated on its website.

"During the removal of debris, the bodies of two victims have been found, some 17 people have been injured, while six people, including two children, have been rushed to hospitals with injuries of varying severity. The rest of the victims have received treatment at the scene," the Investigative Committee noted.

The explosion resulted in the collapse of the floors from the first to the third one as well as the building’s partial destruction from the fifth to the third floors. "The debris removal continues, the number of victims will be further specified," the Investigative Committee mentioned. The management company’s leadership and employees, as well as other organizations that are responsible for the accident, are being interrogated, while a number of examinations are being planned.

A gas explosion occurred in the apartment building on Wednesday morning in an apartment, located on the third floor. A part of the outer wall and ceilings between the second and fifth floors collapsed. According to a TASS source, the explosion might have been caused by a leak of gas left burning to keep the apartment warm at night. Over 170 people, eight service dog units and more than 40 pieces of equipment are involved in the search and rescue operation. A criminal investigation has been initiated over charges of provision of services not compliant with safety regulations.