Russian emergencies minister Zinichev dies when saving film director — ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died when saving the life of famous film director Alexander Melnik, who had arrived there for choosing a location for his new documentary about the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died when saving famous film director Alexander Melnik. Alexander Melnik was at the scene of inter-agency drills held by the Russian Emergencies Ministry," the press service said.

A source in the emergencies services told TASS Melnik also died.

Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Andrei Gurovich stressed that Zinichev had accomplished a heroic feat and acted as a real rescuer. "Without any hesitation he acted not as a minister but as a rescuer. He performed a heroic feat, he lived his entire life like this," Gurovich told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Alexander Melnik is a famous Russian film director and a screenwriter. He is best known for his movies "New Earth" and "The Territory".

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that Zinichev, 55, died at the drills in the Arctic city of Norilsk when fulfilling his duty. First Deputy Emergencies Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Chupriyan, who is also now at the drills in Norilsk, has been appointed acting emergencies minister.