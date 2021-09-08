Serbian President expresses condolences over death of Russian emergencies minister

BELGRADE, September 8. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has offered condolences over the tragic death of Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev. The text of the telegram was published on Wednesday by the press service of the Serbian leader.

"I received the news of the tragic death of minister Yevgeny Zinichev who dedicated his life to rescuing people in the gravest situations with sorrow. I am expressing the deepest condolences to the government of the Russian Federation, the family, colleagues and friends of minister Zinichev," the message said.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported that the minister died during the drills in the Arctic city of Norilsk in the line of duty. He was 55 years old.

Since 1987, he worked in the state security agencies. In July 2016, he was appointed acting governor of the Kaliningrad Region, in October 2016 - May 2018, he was deputy head of Russia’s Federal Security Service. He was appointed the emergencies minister on May 18, 2018.