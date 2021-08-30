Three pilots killed in Il-112V plane’s crash near Moscow identified by DNA analysis

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. All the three crewmembers of an Il-112V military transport plane that crashed in the Moscow Region on August 17 have been identified by the DNA-analysis, a source in aviation circles told TASS on Monday.

"The procedure of identifying Nikolai Kuimov, Dmitry Komarov and Nikolai Khludeyev by the genetic analysis has been completed. The farewell ceremony for the crew will be held at the military memorial cemetery in Mytishchi in the Moscow Region on August 31," the source said.

Russia’s sole prototype of the latest Il-112V military transport plane crashed on August 17. The disaster occurred just 1.5 km from Kubinka airfield outside Moscow. The crew of three, including flight commander, merited test pilot and Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov, died. A criminal case has been opened on charges of violating flight safety and aircraft operation rules (part 3, article 263 of Russia’s Criminal Code).

The Il-112V is the first military transport plane developed in Russia from scratch in the post-Soviet period. Work on the plane’s development has been in progress since 2014 at the Ilyushin Aircraft Company (part of the United Aircraft Corporation within the Rostec corporation).

The Il-112V is designed to carry up to 5 tonnes of cargo and transport personnel, military hardware and armaments. Russia is working on the aircraft to replace its An-26 and An-24 turbo-prop planes.