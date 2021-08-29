Death toll from munitions depot blasts in Kazakhstan up to 14

NUR-SULTAN, August 29. /TASS/. The death toll from the fire and subsequent explosions at a munitions depot in Kazakhstan has risen to 14, the press service of Kazakhstan’s emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

"The death toll from the explosion in the Zhambyl region has reached 14. The defense ministry’s field engineers have found one more dead body. The identity is being established," it said.

A fire broke out near a munitions depot on the territory of an army unit in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region at about 19:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time) on August 26. The fire entailed more than ten explosions. The fire has been put out by now but smoldering continues in two depots.

According to the latest data, ninety-eight people were hurt.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared nationwide mourning on August 29.