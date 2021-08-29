Five hurt in gunfire opened by drunk man from his flat’s window in Novosibirsk

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 29. /TASS/. Five people were hurt after a drunk man opened gunfire from the window of his flat in an apartment block in Novosibirsk, the press service of the Novosibirsk region department of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

"According to investigators, the incident took place at about 17.00 local time (13.00 Moscow time) when a drunk man opened indiscriminate shooting from a hinting gun from the window of his flat on the third floor of an apartment house in Novosibirsk’s Levebevskogo Street. Five people were hurt. Two of them were taken to hospital," it said.

The 59-year-old man was detained. A criminal case on hooliganism charges (part 2, article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code) was initiated against him.

According to the Novosibirsk police department, the shooter voluntarily opened the door of his flat to the police and surrendered. Three of the five wounded received minor injuries.