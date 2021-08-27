Death toll of Kazakhstan explosions reaches 12

NUR-SULTAN, August 27. /TASS/. The death toll of the fire and subsequent explosions at the munitions depot in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl District has reached 12, Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations announced Friday.

"The number of casualties of the Zhambyl District explosion has reached 12 people. According to the updated data, bodies of three more employees, who died during elimination of the aftermath of the explosion, were found at the site. They are currently being identified," the statement says.

Earlier reports indicated 9 people died in the incident.