Central Military District confirms crew of crashed Su-24 bomber found

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Military District confirmed that the crew of the crashed Su-24 bomber has been found and that their lives are not in danger.

"The crew members ejected and have been discovered 95 west of Perm. They are currently located in the nearest hospital. Their lives are not in danger," the Military District informed.

The Russian Aerospace Forces Su-24 bomber crashed Friday about 95 km away from Perm. The plane was en route to a repair facility. It crashed in a forest area, there are no victims or destruction on the ground.