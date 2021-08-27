Death toll of Kazakhstan munitions depot explosions rises to nine

NUR-SULTAN, August 27. /TASS/. The death toll of the fire and the subsequent explosions at a munitions depot in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl District has increased to nine, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan announced Friday.

"According to the latest data, a total of nine people died, including employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the [nearby] military unit, the militarized security and the military prosecutor’s office. The victims are currently being identified," the statement says.

Earlier reports indicated that five people died in the incident.

According to the Ministry, two people are missing and out of contact; they are being searched for.

"According to the preliminary information, 49 Emergency Situations Department employees were hospitalized. A Ministry task force led by the Minister is currently operating at the scene," the Ministry said.

On August 26, a munitions depot near a military unit located in the Zhambyl District of Kazakhstan caught fire. The fire led to over 10 explosions. The fire is being extinguished with the involvement of fire engines with caterpillar tracks. Residents of nearby settlements and conscripts of nearby military units are being evacuated.

About 90 people were injured in the incident.