Number of injured in Kazakhstan explosions grows, President Tokayev says

NUR-SULTAN, August 26. /TASS/. The number of injured in the munition depot explosions in Kazakhstan is rising but the situation in general is under control, President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday.

"The elimination of the fire’s aftermath continues. Rescue teams, servicemen, medics and everyone involved are actively working. Unfortunately, the number of casualties grows. But the situation in general is under control," he said in his Twitter.

The head of state urged residents of the nearby city of Taraz to remain calm and exercise caution.