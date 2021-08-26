Taliban lambasts Kabul terrorist attack, pledges to hold culprits accountable — spokesman

CAIRO, August 26. /TASS/. The radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia), which has seized power in Afghanistan, strongly denounces the explosions that rocked Kabul airport on Thursday afternoon killing at least 40 and injuring 120 more people, and promises to hold the perpetrators accountable, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (as the Taliban refer to themselves — TASS) firmly condemns the blast near Kabul airport, where US forces are responsible for security. We pay close attention to the security and protection of our people, so all those responsible for this crime will be found and severely punished," he wrote on his Twitter page.

It was reported earlier that two attacks, which appeared to be from suicide bombings, occurred outside the Baron hotel, which is the British military gathering point, some 400 meters from the air hub, and outside a small military camp near the airport where the US troops were stationed. Each of at least two explosions rocked a busy gathering area, with mostly Afghans around.

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said that the United States confirmed the attacks "resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties." He also confirmed the reports about the second explosion.

Politico and AP reported, citing sources, that the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) was behind the attacks. US President Joe Biden said earlier that the Islamic State terrorists "seek to exploit the situation and target innocent Afghans or American troops."

On February 14, 2003, Russia’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Taliban to be a terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia. On December 29, 2014, the Supreme Court ruled to declare the Islamic State (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant before 2014, or ISIL) a terrorist organization. It is also banned in Russia.