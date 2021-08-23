Rescuers evacuate tourists stranded in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, August 23. /TASS/. Rescue crews evacuated a group of 15 tourists that got stranded after heavy rains caused a river to rise in Russia’s Dagestan. One person is missing, the Ministry of Emergency Situations Dagestan Main Directorate told reporters.

"The level of River Kvartal in the Gunib District has decreased. Rescue teams […] have arrived at the site. A group of 15 people was evacuated," the spokesman said.

The missing person that, according to preliminary information, was carried away by the stream, is being searched for by the rescue teams and local residents.

The Ministry disclosed that another group of 15 people was discovered in the area.

"Their lives are not in danger, an evacuation is underway," the Ministry said.