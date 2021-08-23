Two people uninjured aboard amphibian plane turned over while landing in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. There were no injuries in the amphibian plane accident on the Moskva River near Kolomna in the Moscow Region, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"There were two pilots aboard the plane, they were examined by emergency medics, they were not injured and did not require hospitalization," the source said.

The source specified that the plane touched the water surface with its wing while landing and turned over. "Currently, the aircraft is docked at the shore using a barge," he added.

On Monday afternoon, a small private amphibious plane crashed near the Cherkizovo settlement not far from Kolomna in the Moscow Region. According to preliminary information, the accident may have been caused by pilot error.