Five people with gunshot wounds hospitalized from area near Kabul airport, Emergency says

Currently, the situation at the airport is complicated. According to media outlets, thousands of people are trying to leave the country

ROME, August 20. /TASS/. Five people with gunshot wounds have been taken to hospitals from the area of Kabul airport and the situation there remains very tense, the Emergency international medical organization reported on Friday.

"At least five new patients were taken from the airport to hospital with gunshot wounds. Chaos continues to reign in the area," the statement on the organization’s Twitter page said.

Emergency, founded in 1994, is considered to be one of the leading medical humanitarian organizations. Its doctors are working in 18 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, the Central African Republic and Sudan.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced that, according to the constitution, in the absence of the head of state he became the caretaker president and urged the Afghan people to join the resistance against the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia). At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.

Currently, the situation at Kabul airport is complicated. According to media outlets, thousands of people are trying to leave the country. US servicemen are policing the airport, earlier they had to fire warning shots. People are clinging to planes’ landing gear and fuselages in order to leave Kabul. According to information from the Taliban and NATO representatives, at least 12 people were killed as a result of these incidents.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization and its activities are outlawed nationwide.

Flight recorders of Il-112V ill-fated plane deciphered — source
Both black boxes were slightly burnt and damaged, but specialists managed to read the data in a special laboratory
Russian PM orders to close three Sakhalin ports for foreign vessels
Seaports of Alexandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, Moskalvo, and Poronaisk will be closed for provision of services and calls of foreign ships
Merkel to focus on Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan during visit to Russia — spokesperson
Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow to be on Friday, August 20
Experts predict gas supplies could start flowing through Nord Stream 2 in October
They point out that if gas supplies over the Nord Stream 2 start from the new gas year, throughput volumes can be higher
NATO’s enemy is terrorism, not Russia, Czech President thinks
He noted that NATO’s main goal was the "fight with the international, if you will, the Islamic terrorism"
Future attempts to disrupt Nord Stream 2 project are doomed to failure — Lavrov
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the completion of two gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany
Taliban publishes declaration to mark Afghan Independence Day, spokesman says
This is the first official document of its kind by the Taliban, marking the occasion of the national event after the group took control of the country
Libyan top diplomat’s Russia visit testifies to priority of relations, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that he was particularly pleased to welcome the first female top diplomat in Libya’s history to Moscow
Observers from four NATO countries to take part in International Army Games — Shoigu
The 7th Army-2021 International Army Games will run on August 22-September 4, 2021
US has no grounds to claim leadership in Afghan settlement — Russian lawmaker
Its attempt "to quickly knock together a coalition of six or seven nations is apparently ineffective," as there is not a single Afghanistan neighbor among them, Konstantin Kosachev noted
Russia returns Ukraine’s protest note over Lavrov’s trip to Crimea without consideration
Maria Zakharova stressed that it is high for the Ukrainian counterparts to realize that the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol are Russian territories
Moscow entered the top 15 ranking of innovative cities in Europe
"Even in an epidemiologically difficult year, Moscow managed to improve its indicators relative to other European cities," said the Deputy Moscow Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations
Afghan president, first lady arrive to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent — Al Jazeera
Earlier, Ghani said he had left the country to prevent bloodshed, but did not specify his destination
The Times publishes a fake about Russian subs off Ireland — Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that the groundless charges in this article are expected to make the Western reader feel "growing Russian threat"
Russia supports dialogue in Afghanistan amid resistance in Panjshir — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that the Taliban movement has not yet taken full control of all Afghanistan
Armenia ready to resume Nagorno-Karabakh settlement
The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has remained tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain operations" in a border area in a bid to "adjust the border"
West leaves behind new crisis for future generations in Afghanistan, says Russian diplomat
"The humanitarian predicament in Afghanistan and also the scenes of people plunging to their deaths as they fell off of US military transport planes taking off from Kabul Airport demonstrate the West’s actual attitude to human rights," Maria Zakharova noted
US controversial policies can destabilize global oil market, experts say
"The era of hydrocarbons is far from over, and the policy of the new American President poses a threat to both the US economy and the global market," economist Nikita Krichevsky notes
Kabul airport stampede, shooting leave 40 dead — TV
According to the news reports, despite the Taliban’s calls to stay at home and tragic deaths of people who fell from planes’ landing gears to their deaths on Monday, crowds are still arriving at the airport in hopes to leave the country and its new regime
Afghan embassy in Tajikistan asks Interpol to detain Ghani — agency
The embassy also asked for similar charges to be applied to former national security adviser and former chief of the presidential staff
‘Defeat for Western world’: Taliban win top geopolitical upheaval after Crimea — Borrell
On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul without encountering any resistance
Press review: Why Kabul surrendered without a fight and cost of Russia’s natural disasters
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 16th
Russia ready to provide planes to evacuate Afghans to any country — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said that Russia had no information about Russian nationals who could have been hurt at Kabul airport amid the developments of the past few days
Bridge over Amur between Russian and China finished
The design speed of trains will be 100 km/h, the throughput of the bridge will reach 21 mln tonnes per year
Over 40 Afghan aircraft forced to land by Uzbek Air Force in Temrez
Apart from that, 158 Afghan nationals have been detained by Uzbek border guards
Military plane transports 42 people, including Russian citizen, to Almaty from Afghanistan
At the moment, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff
US, UK leaders agree to hold online G7 summit on Afghanistan
The date of the event is not reported
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launch rescheduled
The pre-launch preparation was automatically cancelled
MiG-29 plane crashes in Russia’s Astrakhan Region, pilot dead — Southern Military District
A commission of the Main Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces has been dispatched to the site to study what caused the crash
Press review: Patrushev says Afghan fate awaits Ukraine and error cuts EU gas prices
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 19th
Nord Stream 2 not confirming reports pipeline to be completed on August 23
"The pipeline is already more than 99% completed, and we will reveal the pipelaying completion in due time," the press service of Nord Stream 2 AG informed
Ukraine claims 44 countries, organizations are co-founders of Crimean Platform
The Crimean Platform was initiated by Vladimir Zelensky in order to coordinate efforts globally to bring Crimea back into Ukraine’s jurisdiction
Afghan VP under Ghani Amrullah Saleh declares himself caretaker president
"As per the constitution of Afghanistan, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP [first vice president] becomes the caretaker President," he recalled
Taliban suspends all flights from Kabul airport — TV
Earlier, all commercial flights from the Kabul airport were cancelled
Central Bank of Afghanistan says Washington froze the bulk of its reserves
According to a representative of the Da Afghanistan Bank, seven billion of the international reserves has been frozen by the US
Light military transport aircraft crashes in Moscow region — United Aircraft Corporation
According to preliminary reports, the aircraft caught fire on impact
Russia’s Avtotor starts production of Genesis GV70 crossover in Kaliningrad
Genesis cars have been produced at the Avtotor plant since October 2016
Press review: Biden scraps exporting democracy and Taliban takeover to impact CIS, Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 18th
Russian shipbuilders to unveil state-of-the-art amphibious assault ship at Army forum
This year, the United Shipbuilding Corporation will also feature new innovation projects of civilian output
Russia to feature latest guided missile frigate at defense show in Turkey
At the IDEF 2021 defense show, the crew of the frigate Admiral Essen will demonstrate an advanced warship of Russian shipbuilding and new weapon systems that it carries
German region puts plans to purchase 1 mln Sputnik V doses on hold, says report
For the purchase to be physically implemented the certificate granted by the European Medicines Agency was required
Ashraf Ghani vows to return to Afghanistan soon
In a video address he noted that he would continue working "to achieve justice for Afghans"
EU recognized Taliban victory in Afghanistan
EU ready to begin dialogue with them
US in contact with Russia, China on evacuating people from Afghanistan - White House
About 53,000 family members are hoping to obtain immigration visas to the US
Afghanistan’s ex-president is in Abu Dhabi, UAE — TV
On Sunday evening, several hours before the Taliban radical movement entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, Ashraf Ghani left the country
Russia ready to expand cooperation with Turkey for aircraft deliveries — Rosoboronexport
The Su-35 aircraft are a potential product to promote to Turkey but the Turkish side has not yet finally decided on the aircraft that will be linked to the cooperation program, Head of the Rosoboronexport state arms seller’s delegation Denis Gizunov noted
No preconditions for Russian military presence in Afghanistan, says security chief
According to Nikolai Patrushev, Russia is ready to hold a dialogue with Afghani authorities, which are respectful of the will of people
Afghan President Ghani flees Kabul in helicopter stuffed with cash — Russian embassy
President of Afghanistan left the country after the Taliban radical militant group started to take control of government buildings
Press review: Taliban takeover sends global shockwaves and Minsk’s sanctions-busting plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 17th
Syria’s air defense systems intercept Israeli missile attack over Damascus
On August 17, the Israeli Air Forces attacked positions of the Syrian army and pro-Iranian Shiite units fighting on its side in the southwest Quneitra Governorate
Russia to use next-generation Armata tanks to fine-tune warfare tactics
Member of the board of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission Mikhail Osyko pointed out that the Russian tank-building industry had also hammered out the technology for repairing and upgrading all basic combat vehicles in service
