Il-112V crash near Moscow might be caused by engine disintegration

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Il-112V crash near Moscow might have been caused by the engine stalling, disintegrating and then catching fire, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"The preliminary cause is the engine stall and disintegration. Engine elements then got into the fuel system, which caused the fire," he said.

Sources in the emergency services said earlier that the fire in the plane’s right engine might have been caused by engine oil in the combustion chamber. "The plane was in the air for four minutes. The crew reported a fire and began to descend. The Il-112V touched the ground 1.5 kilometers off the runway in Kubinka (a military airfield near Moscow - TASS)," the source said.

The crew of three, including the flight commander, merited test pilot and Hero of Russia, Nikolai Kuimov, died. The pilots were trying to save the aircraft to the very end and were steering it away from residential buildings. A criminal case was opened on charges of violating flight safety and aircraft operation rules (part 3, article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code).