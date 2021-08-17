Fourteen wildfires extinguished in Yakutia over 24 hours on area exceeding 37,000 ha

YAKUTSK, August 17. /TASS/. Fourteen wildfires were extinguished over the past 24 hours in Yakutia on the area surpassing 37,000 hectares, press service of the regional directorate of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 14 [wildfires] were extinguished on the total area of over 37,000 hectares. More than 4,200 firefighters and 759 units of equipment were involved within the framework of Yakutia’s regional subunit of Russia’s emergency response system and the forces of the federal reserves of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and the Aerial Forest Protection Service," the report said.

According to the data provided by the regional emergency response center, 156 wildfires are active on the territory of the republic, with ten fires covering the area of over 265,400 hectares extinguished in the past 24 hours.

Yakutia is one of the most fire-prone regions in Russia. Residents have been banned from entering forests since July 1. An emergency situation regime is in effect in the region due to wildfires spilling over to settlements and economic facilities. The transregional state of emergencies was enforced in forests in Yakutia and the Irkutsk Region due to wildfires on August 13.