Simferopol-Belgorod flight makes emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo — source

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. An Airbus A-321 flying from Simferopol to Belgorod has made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after its hydraulic system failure sensor went off during the flight, a source in the aviation service told TASS on Monday.

"The plane landed safely at Sheremetyevo at about 19:12. The cause for the sensor’s activation is being investigated," the source said.

According to earlier reports, an Airbus A-321 passenger plane was flying from Simferopol to Belgorod when a hydraulic system failure sensor went off. The crew decided to land at Sheremetyevo.