Simferopol-Belgorod flight to make emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. An Airbus A-321 flying from Simferopol to Belgorod is getting prepared for an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, a source in the aviation services told TASS on Monday.

"An Airbus A-321 flying from Simferopol to Belgorod will make an emergency landing at the Sheremetyevo airport after its hydraulic system failure sensor went off," the source said.

According to Flightradar24.com, the plane took off from Simferopol 3.5 hours ago and changed its course towards Moscow while flying over the Rostov region.