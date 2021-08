NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. More than 50 people were injured in a tour bus accident on Saturday on a highway in New York State, Associated Press (AP) reported citing local authorities.

According to their information, all injured were hospitalized. In total, there were 57 people on the bus.

The bus heading towards Niagara Falls overturned - it remains unclear which company owned the vehicle. According to doctors, there were children among the passengers.