Bodies of three people killed in Kamchatka helicopter crash brought to surface - ministry

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Rescuers and military servicemen have brought the bodies of three people killed in the helicopter crash in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula to the surface, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed TASS on Saturday.

"Three bodies were lifted to the surface and brought ashore through joint efforts by rescuers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and military servicemen of the [Russian] Defense Ministry," the press service said.

Deep-submergence vehicles and the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s divers are involved in the operation.

On August 12, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero Airline carrying three crewmembers and 13 passengers crashed into a lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka. Eight people were rescued. Investigators have opened a criminal case into the crash.