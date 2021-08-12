Female passenger dies after bus blast in Russian Voronezh - authorities

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. A female passenger who lost both legs in the explosion on a bus in the Russian city of Voronezh, has died in hospital, a source from the healthcare department of the Voronezh Region told journalists.

She died in an intensive care unit, the female source said. She was 35, medics said.

The blast occurred on a shuttle bus in Voronezh. According to medics, 16 people were injured, three of them are in a serious condition. Authorities have specified that the bus was running on diesel fuel and had no gas equipment onboard. A criminal case has been opened.