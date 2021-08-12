Number of injured in Voronezh explosion rises to 16 - doctors.
Number of injured in Voronezh explosion rises to 16 - doctors
Moscow dismisses Kiev’s call to deploy US air defense systems in Ukraine as unserious
Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Reznikov urged "to expand the security package for Ukraine" by deploying US air defense systems and forces
Read more
Moldova, Russia agree to lift mutual trade barriers — official
Dmitry Kozak specified that Moscow and Chisinau agreed on lifting of restrictions occurred for Russian exporters and reciprocal moves of the Russian side regarding deliveries of Moldovan agricultural products to the Russian market
Read more
Hole in Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft drilled by someone unfamiliar with its design — source
Roscosmos ruled out the version of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft’s damage on Earth because in that case the spacecraft would not have passed tests in a vacuum chamber before its launch
Read more
Belarusian top brass announces air defense drills that will continue in Russia
The Belarusian air defense forces will focus on increasing interoperability of military command centers and military units of anti-aircraft missile troops and sharpening the skills of shielding troops and facilities from air strikes
Read more
Belarus calls on US to reduce staff at embassy in Minsk to five members
Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz pointed out that US’ impudent and openly hostile steps, along with the actions of some US representatives had forced Belarus to withdraw the consent to have Julie Fisher appointed as the US ambassador to Belarus
Read more
lota coronavirus variant poses no serious threat — Institute of Influenza
Director of the Russian Health Ministry’s Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza Dmitry Lioznov stressed that the world had recorded about 28,000 cases of this variant, mostly in the US and in Europe
Read more
Press review: West deals Belarus more sanctions and Russia halts ban on gasoline exports
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 10th
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Crimea is part of Union State of Russia and Belarus, Lavrov says
According to the treaty, the Union State includes the territory of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation as determined by their laws, the Russian foreign minister recalled
Read more
Russia’s Defense Minister gives start to Baikal-Amur railway upgrade
"Transport capabilities of Eastern Siberia will be expanded by the end of 2024 after the railway comes into service," Sergey Shoigu pointed out
Read more
Russian planes assisting in efforts to combat wildfires on Greece’s Peloponnese Peninsula
Two Ilyushin Il-76 planes arrived in Greece on Tuesday, and two Mil Mi-8 helicopters were delivered to the country in the early hours of Wednesday
Read more
Russia ready to help Armenia modernize armed forces, says defense chief
Sergey Shoigu stressed that Armenia is an ally and a key partner of Russia in security provision in the South Caucasus
Read more
Russia’s top female handball player Dmitriyeva plans career pause upon return from Tokyo
The national women’s handball team of the Russian Olympic Committee won silver medal at 2020 Olympics
Read more
Nord Stream 2 non-completion risks decreasing after US-Germany deal, says Uniper
According to the financial results report, Uniper Group continues to act fully in line with applicable sanction laws while Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the project, "continues to confirm that they are working to complete the project"
Read more
Ukrainian official's speculations about hosting US air defense provocative — Slutsky
Chairman of the State Duma's committee for international affairs Leonid Slutsky noted that the deployment of the US missile defense systems in Ukraine could change the balance of force in the region and outside it
Read more
European Parliament calls on EU to prepare revolution in Belarus
The deputies offered to implement the scenario of a change of power in Belarus similar to the Ukrainian one
Read more
Azerbaijan’s former ambassador barred from entering Russia for 50 years: Interior Ministry
The ministry decided to deny entry to the Russian Federation to Isfandiyar Vahabzade and Kuat Akhmetov who made public statements on the Internet stoking ethnic tensions
Read more
Gymnast Dina Averina says will continue her sporting career if health permits
I have back problems, Averina said
Read more
Taliban takes control of border with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan — Russian defense minister
He recalled that the Taliban had recently seized the city of Kunduz
Read more
Latvia imposes state of emergency on border with Belarus over influx of migrants
The state of emergency will stay in place until November 10
Read more
Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend
According to Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, "65 T-90M Proryv’ serial-produced tanks" will also be handed over to the troops this year
Read more
WHO says legal procedures underway for Russia’s Sputnik V
To date, Sputnik V has been certified in 69 countries with the total population surpassing 3.7 billion people
Read more
Serial production of missiles for S-500 air defense systems begins in Russia — source
State trials of S-500 are under way at a testing range in southern Russia
Read more
British national suspected of spying for Russia arrested in Germany — prosecution
According to German authorities, the British national at least once handed over documents obtained in the course of his professional duties to "a representative of a Russian intelligence service"
Read more
Returning Crimea to Ukraine, any reparations out of the question, Russian senator says
Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories Alexei Reznikov stated in an interview that Russia would pay Ukraine reparations for reuniting with Crimea
Read more
Politician who confessed to accidental killing placed under house arrest for 2 months
Redkin is a co-owner of several major enterprises in the region and Russia's wealthiest politician
Read more
Russia’s latest nuclear-powered sub capable of carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
As compared to its predecessors, the vessel "features greater stealth, improved maneuverability and upgraded communications and sonars and better habitability conditions"
Read more
Army-2021 arms show to feature about 100 weapon systems in Russia’s south
Army-2021 military-technical forum will take place in the Rostov Region on the premises of the WWII Sambek Heights National Military and Historical Museum Complex on August 27-29
Read more
Sputnik V proves its highest safety, efficacy, head of RDIF says
The RDIF noted that the data obtained during mass vaccinations with Sputnik V in Argentina, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Serbia, the Philippines and the UAE demonstrated the absence of serious adverse events
Read more
Russian Tokyo Olympic gold medalists, Dina Averina get orders of merits — Putin’s decree
Averina and other 26 Olympians recieved the Order of Friendship
Read more
NATO’s spy planes intensify flights over Black Sea threefold — Russian commander
The aircraft performed 270 reconnaissance flights in 2019, about 530 in 2020 and over 560 since the start of this year in the southern area of responsibility, Commander of the Russian Southern Military District’s 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army Nikolai Gostev informed
Read more
North Korea eyes stronger cooperation with Russia to resist US — envoy
According to North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol, Pyongyang cannot ignore the threats it faces at the backdrop of the hostile policy that the US pursues against North Korea
Read more
Nauka module docking incident caused by guidance algorithms — Roscosmos
According to the Roscosmos chief, it was hard to predict how the system would behave
Read more
Press review: Sandu readies for Transnistria talks and Sputnik V boosts Russian exports
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 12th
Read more
Politics gets in the way of using Sputnik V, one of most effective vaccines — scientists
The fast creation of the shot should not cast doubts on its efficacy because the scientists that developed Sputnik V already had the basis in the form of MERS and SARS vaccines which they worked on previously, epidemiologist at Burnet Institute Michael Toole underlined
Read more
Calls to deploy US air defense prove Kiev’s provocative policy towards Russia — diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that the provocative policy of Ukrainian authorities above all hurts its own citizens
Read more
Roscosmos chief says Russian cosmonauts will not be left without spacesuits
In July, Rogozin told reporters that the corporation plans to establish an alternative spacesuit production
Read more
Olympic rhythmic gymnastics competition complete failure, Federation President says
Shame on judges that were selected,Irina Viner-Usmanova told
Read more
Lionel Messi signs contract with Paris Saint-Germain
Messi played for Spain’s Barcelona since 2004
Read more
Russia’s Il-76 plane lands in Athens to help extinguish wildfires
Another Il-76 plane, sent by Russia, will land in Greece soon
Read more
Sputnik V effective against all known coronavirus strains, developer says
Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists that the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus Delta strain amounts to approximately 83%
Read more
Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board made hard landing in Kamchatka — ministry
A helicopter of the Disaster Medicine Center has departed to the scene, and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers is put on alert
Read more
Scientist arrested in Moscow on suspicion of data transfer to foreign special services
The Lefortovo Court of Moscow has ruled to choose custody for Alexander Kuranov until October 9, 2021
Read more