No threat to lives of Kamchatka helicopter crash survivors, doctors say

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 12. /TASS/. There is no threat to the lives of four people who were injured in the helicopter crash in Kamchatka, the regional Health Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"Four people have been taken to the regional hospital, there is no threat to their lives. Four others did not need medical assistance, only psychological," the ministry said.

A Mi-8 helicopter carrying 16 people, including 13 passengers, crashed into Kuril Lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka. Medical workers and rescuers are working at the scene. Eight people are missing.

According to previous reports based on the Health Ministry’s data, eight people were taken to the regional hospital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Later on, this information was clarified. Two patients are currently in an intensive care unit.

There is no information about the fate of the remaining passengers and crewmembers. According to the information provided by a TASS source in the emergency service, the helicopter sank in the lake at a depth of 135 meters. The divers who arrived at the scene have no equipment for descending to such a depth.