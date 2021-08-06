All wildfires in Russia’s Bashkortostan localized, Emergencies Ministry says

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Firefighters localized all wildfires on the territory of Bashkortostan, the press service of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"In the Khaibullinsky and Zilairsky districts of the Republic of Bashkortostan all three wildfires were localized. The work on extinguishing them is underway," the agency said.

Earlier, another blaze was localized. There were no injuries. The spread of the fire to residential buildings was also prevented.

On August 5, two hectares of grass caught fire near the village of Aktash in the Khaibullinsky district. Preventively, 72 children and four adults were evacuated from a local health resort. Later, three fires were registered in the Khaibullinsky district and one — in the Zilairsky district. There was no threat to populated localities.