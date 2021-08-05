Ten Russian tourists hurt in traffic accident in Turkey arrive in Samara

SAMARA, August 5. /TASS/. Ten Russian tourists who were hurt in a traffic accident in Turkey have arrived in Samara, a TASS correspondent reported from the Samara airport on Thursday.

"Flight ZF 6394 Anatalya-Samara has arrived," according to the airport’s timetable.

The plane landed at 02:31 local time (01:31 Moscow time). The tourists were welcomed by relatives and medics who examined them and offered hospitalization. All the ten refused to be taken to hospital.

"No one of them was hospitalized. All are in satisfactory condition," a spokesman for the local crisis center told TASS.

Two other tourists arrived in Samara earlier.

A road accident involving a bus that was carrying 22 Russian tourists occurred on Monday in an area close to the resort town of Manavgat in Turkey’s Antalya province. There were nine children in the group. The Intourist travel agency said that all of them were from Russia’s Samara Region. According to preliminary reports, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, and overturned. Three people died. Fifteen tourists have been released from hospitals while five are still at hospital.