Some 15 wildfires put out in Russia’s Far East in past 24 hours — emergencies ministry

YAKUTSK, August 2. / TASS /. Some 15 forest fires have been extinguished over the past 24 hours in Russia’s Far Eastern Sakha Region (Yakutia) on an area of 61,000 hectares, the regional Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"In the last 24 hours, as many as 15 [wildfires] were put out that covered a total area of over 61,000 hectares. The Vilyuisky, Verkhnevilyuisky, Mirninsky, Gorny, Zhigansky, Kobyaysky, Nyurbinsky, Olekminsky and Suntarsky districts face a rather tough predicament, some 140 hotspots have been reported there," the regional ministry said.

Furthermore, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s experts are engaged in protecting three local villages. Over the past day, as many as 2,118 people and 278 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing forest fires, called upon by Yakutsk’s emergency management bodies and the Aerial Forest Protection Service.

"Today, the airmobile groupings of the directorate-general will keep working in the Gorny, Verkhnevilyuisky and Mirninsky Districts. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s air force is ready for use <...>," Head of the regional Emergencies Ministry Pavel Garin stated.

Fires near populated communities

Chairman of the State Committee for Ensuring Life Safety of Yakutia's Population Dmitry Lepchikov said at a briefing that a total of 165 wildfires have spread across the Sakha Region covering over 1.8 mln hectares. Meanwhile, some 53 blazes on an area of 544,000 hectares are being extinguished. Over the past day, some 11 fires were localized on an area of 51,800 hectares, whereas 16 new ones were detected on a total area of 19,000 hectares.

Yakutia's authorities focusing on the blazes that have approached the Sitte village in the Kobyaysky District, the Kyryky village in the Verkhnevilyuisky District as well as Kuerelyakh in the Gorny District.

According to the regional Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the wildfires spread less than five kilometers from the Sitte and Kuerelyakh villages covering areas of 25,000 and 43,800 hectares respectively. A fire raging less than ten kilometers from the Kyryky village engulfed an area of 6,400 hectares, while a fire near the Sitte village was reported on July 27, near the Kuerelyakh village - on June 27, and another near the Kyryky village - on July 20. Yakutia is one of Russia's most fire-prone regions. Currently, a state of emergency remains in force there. From July 1, 2021, residents are banned from visiting any woodland areas.