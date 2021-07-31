Nine people wounded at dormitory fire in Russia's Nizhny Norgorod, says source

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Nine people were wounded in a fire at a dormitory of the Privolzhsky Research Medical University in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod, a source in the emergencies’ services told TASS on Saturday.

"According to the recent data, nine people were wounded in the dormitory fire, two of them have been taken to hospital," the source said.

No deaths were reported, according to preliminary data. As many as 25 people were rescued, whereas 65 people were evacuated.

All the wounded are foreign citizens, a representative of the University’s press service told TASS.

"All [wounded] are foreign citizens. <…> The whole building is for foreigners. What citizenship, what countries have not been specified yet," the source said.