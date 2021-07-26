Belavia plane that sent SOS signal is carrying 204 people — source

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. More than 200 people are onboard the passenger plane of the Belarusian airline Belavia, which is en route to Moscow after sending an SOS signal, a source in the emergencies services told TASS.

"There are 197 passengers and seven crew members onboard the plane," the source said.

Earlier on Monday, a passenger plane Boeing-737 of the Belarusian airline Belavia en route from Minsk to Antalya sent an SOS signal in the sky over the Belgorod Region. The aircraft was bypassing Ukraine, and after sending the alarm signal, it descended and changed its course to the northeast. At first, the plane was heading to Voronezh, but then it again changed the course towards Moscow.