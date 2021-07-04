In Crimea 64 people evacuated from flood-hit areas after heavy rains

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Sixty-four people, including twenty-one children, were evacuated from flood-hit areas in Crimea after heavy rains and the subsequent overflow of River Belbek, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"By now, sixty-four people, including twenty-one children, have been evacuated," the spokesman said, adding that they were accommodated at 12 temporary centers.

According to the spokesman, rescuers are currently clearing the river-bed from trees and stones.

The local emergencies agencies earlier issued a warning of possible flooding after Sunday’s heavy rains. One person had died and one more was hurt amid the foul weather in the Bakhchisarai district.

A cyclone over Crimea in mid-June triggered torrential rains accompanied by strong winds. A state of emergency was declared in the region. Yalta and Kerch were the hardest hit areas. One person was killed in Yalta and 58 were injured as a result of the floods. One person is still missing.