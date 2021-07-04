Death toll from Philippine military jet crash up to 45

BANGKOK, July 4. /TASS/. Rescuers have found the bodies of 42 servicemen and three civilians on the crash site of the Philippine Air Force plane on the island of Jolo, the national defense ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, five servicemen are still missing.

According to CNN Philippines, thirty-two out of the 49 survivors were taken to hospital in Zamboanga City. The search and rescue operation continues.

The Philippine Air Force’s C-130 plane crashed on Sunday near the Sulu Archipelago in the country’s southwest. The plane was carrying 96 troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city to Jolo to fight against extremists. According to the Philippine Air Force, the plane missed the runway while landing and crashed in a nearby village, causing a fire.